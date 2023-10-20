China Evergrande revises terms of proposed restructuring

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK on Friday said it is revising the terms of a proposed restructuring to meet the demand of creditors.

The scheme sanction hearings for Hong Kong CEG-class debt holders and the TJ scheme have been vacated, while the hearing of the company's application to the U.S. bankruptcy court scheduled to be held on Oct. 25 will be adjourned, Evergrande said.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.