China Evergrande resumes work on pre-sold projects

Adds context, details on delivery targets

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday it has resumed work on 631 pre-sold and undelivered projects as the debt-laden real estate developer looks to meet its property delivery target for this year.

The company said earlier this month that it aims to deliver 300,000 units this year, after delivering 256,000 between January and November.

Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay its many lenders and suppliers, said it will continue to engage with its offshore creditors and hopes to reach a consensus on the terms of a restructuring plan.

Once China's top-selling property developer, Evergrande has been at the centre of a deepening debt crisis that has seen multiple developers default on offshore debt obligations over the past year, leaving many negotiating restructuring.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Evergrande's electric vehicle unit 0708.HKsuspended mass production of its only model because of a lack of new orders.

In late October the company had made deliveries of 100 'Hengchi 5' vehicles. As of Dec. 7, the number of deliveries were unchanged, Evergrande said. The company reported contracted sales of 29.12 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) in the first eleven months of the year.

($1 = 6.9657 Chinese yuan renminbi)

