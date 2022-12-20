China Evergrande resumes work on pre-sold projects

December 20, 2022 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday it has resumed work on 631 pre-sold and undelivered projects as the debt-laden real estate developer looks to meet its property delivery target for this year.

The company reported contracted sales of 29.12 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) in the first eleven months of the year.

($1 = 6.9657 Chinese yuan renminbi)

