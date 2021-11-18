China Evergrande resumes construction on 63 projects in Pearl River delta

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande 3333.HK has resumed construction of 63 projects in the southern Pearl River delta, a regional subsidiary said on Friday.

The projects span 15 sites from the city of Guangzhou to locations in Foshan, Qingyuan, Yangjiang and Zhaoqing, the subsidiary said on its account on social media app WeChat.

The company will "speed up and conquer difficulties" in the next stage, to ensure the projects are delivered on time and in line with standards of quality, it added.

