China Evergrande raises $555 million to help fix debt woe

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group, on Wednesday said it has raised $555 million in a slimmed-down share sale after initially targeting up to $1.1 billion.

By Scott Murdoch

Evergrande sold 260.65 million shares at HK$16.50 ($2.13) each, which was at the low end of a price range flagged by its bankers in a term sheet when the deal launched.

The Hong Kong-listed company had planned to sell 490 million shares at HK$16.50 to HK$17.20 each, to raise $1.04 billion to $1.087 billion, the term sheet showed.

The set price was a 14.7% discount to Evergrande's closing price on Monday of $HK19.34.

Evergrande said it would use the cash raised to help pay its debt.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

