China Evergrande publishes plan to restructure $22.7 bln offshore debt

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 22, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK on Wednesday published long-awaited plans to restructure its $22.7 billion of offshore debt.

Evergrande, which began one of China's biggest debt restructuring processes early last year, flagged on Monday that restructuring terms had been agreed by a key bondholder group and that it expected to sign a supporting agreement with general creditors by the end of March.

