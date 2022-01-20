China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list - letter

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders.

