China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list - letter

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

