China Evergrande plans to repay $1.5 bln bond due June 28 this week - source

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group 3333.HK plans to repay its $1.47 billion offshore bond VG162759914= maturing next Monday this week, ahead of schedule, a source close to Evergrande said.

In recent weeks some of the bonds of Evergrande and its subsidiaries have sold off amid rising investor concerns over the developer's ability to make timely payments, pushing the yields on two separate 5.8% 2025 onshore bonds CN149247SZ=, CN149258SZ= to above 29.5% from around 11.5% earlier in June, according to Refinitiv.

Evergrande declined to comment whether it would repay the bond early, but it said it had sufficient funds to repay the bonds due next Monday.

Earlier this month, Evergrande said it was arranging payment for some of its project companies' commercial paper that had not been repaid on time.

Evergrande and its subsidiaries have outstanding bonds worth $28.1 billion, according to Refinitiv data, including the bond due June 28.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed developer, which have been under pressure in the past few weeks, jumped as much as 9.6% on Monday, after smaller peer Calxon 000918.SZ said controlling shareholder Evergrande will sell more than half of its stake worth $386 million, in a move that will enhance Evergrande's cashflow.

DSB said in a research note earlier in June that while Evergrande should have sufficient funds to repay the bonds due next Monday, risks remain in the developer's 214 billion yuan short-term bank loans maturing or repricing in the second half of this year, as banks are under regulatory pressure to trim exposure to the real estate sector.

Evergrande has been scrambling for cash to meet the new regulatory requirements on debt ratios, including raising funds with its various units and selling some of its residential units at steep discounts.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan said early this month the company's debt will drop to below 600 billion yuan by the end of June, near its year-end target of 560 billion yuan, and achieving one of the three debt ratio caps set by regulators.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jacqueline Wong)

