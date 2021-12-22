China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

Clare Jim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group opened up 2.1% on Thursday, after the property developer said its risk management committee is utilising its extensive resources and will "actively engage" with its creditors. [nL8N2T72PS]

The committee, which includes many senior officials from state-owned companies, was set up earlier this month.

