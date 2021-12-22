China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group 3333.HK opened up 2.1% on Thursday, after the property developer said its risk management committee is utilising its extensive resources and will "actively engage" with its creditors.

The committee, which includes many senior officials from state-owned companies, was set up earlier this month.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

