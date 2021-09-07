China Evergrande onshore bond slumps more than 20%

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China Evergrande's Shenzhen-traded 5.9% May 2023 bond CN149128=SZ fell more than 20% in afternoon trade on Tuesday, extending falls since a ratings downgrade made the company's bonds ineligible for use as collateral in repo transactions.

A Shenzhen-traded 6.98% January 2023 bond CN149021=SZ fell more than 15% and the company's Shanghai-traded 6.98% July 2022 bond CN122393=SS fell more than 9%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

