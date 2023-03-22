China Evergrande offers bond and equity swaps in debt restructuring

Adds proposal detail

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK on Wednesday announced plans for the restructuring of its $22.7 billion in offshore debt, which could set a template for distressed rivals and shape investor sentiment on the country's embattled property sector.

The world's most indebted property developer gave creditors a basket of options to swap their debt into new bonds and equity-linked instruments related to two Hong Kong-listed companies, Evergrande Property Services Group 6666.HK and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group 0708.HK.

With more than $300 billion in total liabilities including offshore debt, Evergrande has been at the centre of a property debt crisis in which multiple Chinese developers defaulted over the past year, forcing many to enter debt restructuring talks.

