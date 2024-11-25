China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Announces Board Roles

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has announced its board of directors, with Mr. Siu Shawn serving as the chairman. The company also detailed the roles within its four board committees, showcasing a structured governance framework. This development may interest investors tracking corporate leadership and governance in the evolving electric vehicle market.

