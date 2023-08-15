News & Insights

US Markets
NWTN

China Evergrande NEV shares jump on $3.2 bln plan to lower debt

Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

August 15, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Roxanne Liu and Clare Jim for Reuters ->

Recasts, updates shares, adds details

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (NEV) 0708.HK shares jumped nearly 50% on Tuesday after the electric vehicle unit of cash-strapped property firm China Evergrande Group 3333.HK announced a $3.2 billion plan to repay debt and stay afloat.

The plan unveiled late on Monday includes a deal to raise nearly $500 million from Dubai-based mobility firm NWTN NWTN.O, which will own about a 27.5% stake in NEV in return.

The overall package also includes a debt-for-equity swap of HK$20.89 billion ($2.67 billion) involving China Evergrande, its founder Hui Ka Yan, and his unit Xin Xin (BVI) Ltd, among others converting loans to shares, NEV said.

After the deal is completed, China Evergrande's stake in the unit will be diluted to 46.86%.

Shares in NEV jumped as much as 47% before paring down its gain to 16%.

($1 = 7.8216 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jamie Freed)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWTN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.