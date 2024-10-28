China Evergrande NEV Group Announces Leadership Changes

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has announced the resignation of Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, as an independent non-executive director due to other business commitments. Following his departure, Mr. Vincent Gar-Gene Leung and Mr. Kenan Wang have been appointed to key positions within the company’s board committees, signaling a shift in leadership as the company continues to navigate its strategic direction.

