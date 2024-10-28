News & Insights

China Evergrande NEV Group Announces Leadership Changes

October 28, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has announced the resignation of Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, as an independent non-executive director due to other business commitments. Following his departure, Mr. Vincent Gar-Gene Leung and Mr. Kenan Wang have been appointed to key positions within the company’s board committees, signaling a shift in leadership as the company continues to navigate its strategic direction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

