Sept 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Wednesday it was in talks to transfer some assets to its unit, Evergrande Property Services 6666.HK, to raise funds for debt repayments.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

