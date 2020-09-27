Commodities

China Evergrande jumps over 10%, says making progress on debt reduction

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Hong Kong shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 10% after the property developer said all measures to reduce debt had achieved positive and notable results.

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK rose more than 10% after the property developer said all measures to reduce debt had achieved positive and notable results.

Evergrande also said the Hong Kong stock exchange had approved its plan to spinoff its property management business.

Investors sold off China Evergrande's shares and bonds on Friday after a leaked document showed the nation's second-biggest property developer by sales had sought government help to avert a cash crunch.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular