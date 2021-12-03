China Evergrande gets $260 mln guarantee demand

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday it had got a demand for a $260 million guarantee obligation, and said it may be unable to pay up due to a liquidity crunch.

It said it was engaged in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.