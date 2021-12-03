China Evergrande gets $260 mln guarantee demand

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday it had got a demand for a $260 million guarantee obligation, and said it may be unable to pay up due to a liquidity crunch.

It said it was engaged in discussions with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan.

