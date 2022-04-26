China Evergrande gains six-month extension for Hengda onshore coupon payment

Contributor
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

China Evergrande Group's flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said its creditors have approved a six-month extension of a 574 million yuan ($88 million) coupon payment for an onshore bond that was due on Wednesday.

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said its creditors have approved a six-month extension of a 574 million yuan ($88 million) coupon payment for an onshore bond that was due on Wednesday.

It is the latest of several payment extensions for Evergrande's onshore bonds.

Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, the giant property developer defaulted on some payments for its offshore bonds last year.

Onshore bondholders of Hengda's 7% 2026 bond CN149467=SZ have agreed to delay the coupon payment to Oct. 27, Hengda said in a filing late on Tuesday.

Evergrande said last month it would unveil a debt restructuring proposal for its offshore creditors by the end of July.

Evergrande's dollar bond due April 2023 VG198203777= traded at 11.815 cents on the dollar on Wednesday morning, versus 12.247 a day earlier.

($1 = 6.5445 yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters