China Evergrande files for Chapter 15 protection from creditors - court filing

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 17, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - China Evergrande is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, court documents showed on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the embattled property developer resolved to delay its meetings for the Hong Kong CEG Class A and Class C holders of debt to provide them more time to consider its fresh restructuring plan.

Since the sector's debt crisis

unfolded

in mid-2021, companies accounting for 40% of Chinese home sales have defaulted, most of them private property developers.

Trading in the company's shares was suspended on March 21 last year.

