Aug 17 (Reuters) - China Evergrande has filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States, court documents showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CHINA EVERGRANDE BANKRUPTCY/ (URGENT)

