China Evergrande falls over 5% after it says targeting restructuring proposal within 6 months

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK fell 5.7% to HK$1.67, lowest since Jan. 19, after the debt-laden developer said it targets to have a restructuring proposal within six months.

That compared to a 2% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI and a 3.4% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

The long-awaited communication comes against the backdrop of Beijing tightening control over the property developer, while taking measures to stabilise China's crisis-hit property sector.

