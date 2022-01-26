China Evergrande falls over 5% after it says targeting restructuring proposal within 6 months

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Shares of China Evergrande Group fell 5.7% to HK$1.67, lowest since Jan. 19, after the debt-laden developer said it targets to have a restructuring proposal within six months.

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK fell 5.7% to HK$1.67, lowest since Jan. 19, after the debt-laden developer said it targets to have a restructuring proposal within six months.

That compared to a 2% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI and a 3.4% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

The long-awaited communication comes against the backdrop of Beijing tightening control over the property developer, while taking measures to stabilise China's crisis-hit property sector.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters