China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - A winding-up petition has been filed against embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary's website showed.

The petition was made by "Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Limited", according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Aug. 31.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande's offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

The firm is expected to announce a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

