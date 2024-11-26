News & Insights

Stocks

China Evergrande Faces Spending Restrictions Amid Trading Suspension

November 26, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, faces spending restrictions imposed by a Chinese court due to non-compliance with payment obligations, affecting both the company and its executive director, Hui Ka Yan. Trading of Evergrande shares remains suspended, and the company urges caution among investors while inviting information to assist liquidators in asset realization. The ongoing suspension underscores the ongoing financial turmoil facing this major Chinese developer.

For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EGRNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.