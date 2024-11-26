China Evergrande Faces Spending Restrictions Amid Trading Suspension

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, faces spending restrictions imposed by a Chinese court due to non-compliance with payment obligations, affecting both the company and its executive director, Hui Ka Yan. Trading of Evergrande shares remains suspended, and the company urges caution among investors while inviting information to assist liquidators in asset realization. The ongoing suspension underscores the ongoing financial turmoil facing this major Chinese developer.

