China Evergrande Faces Further Delays Amid Liquidation

November 11, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, which is undergoing liquidation, has announced a further delay in its winding-up proceedings, with a new hearing date expected after February 2025. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution. The company invites individuals with pertinent information to assist the liquidators in asset realization efforts.

