China Evergrande Faces Further Delays Amid Liquidation

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, which is undergoing liquidation, has announced a further delay in its winding-up proceedings, with a new hearing date expected after February 2025. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution. The company invites individuals with pertinent information to assist the liquidators in asset realization efforts.

For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.