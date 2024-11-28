China Evergrande Faces Financial Turmoil with Subsidiary Woes

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Evergrande Group has announced further financial turmoil as a winding-up petition has been filed against its subsidiary Tianji Holding, with a hearing set for January 2025. Additionally, a winding-up order has been issued against Scenery Journey, another subsidiary, highlighting ongoing financial struggles. Trading of Evergrande shares remains suspended, signaling continued caution for investors.

For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.