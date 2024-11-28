China Evergrande Faces Financial Turmoil with Subsidiary Woes

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Evergrande Group has announced further financial turmoil as a winding-up petition has been filed against its subsidiary Tianji Holding, with a hearing set for January 2025. Additionally, a winding-up order has been issued against Scenery Journey, another subsidiary, highlighting ongoing financial struggles. Trading of Evergrande shares remains suspended, signaling continued caution for investors.
For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.