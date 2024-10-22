China Evergrande Faces Disciplinary Action Amid Trading Suspension

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, faces a disciplinary action from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange against its subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate, and key executives for breaches of regulations. The company has changed its principal business location in Hong Kong and continues to experience a suspension of its stock trading. Investors are urged to exercise caution while dealing with the company’s securities.

