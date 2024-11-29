China Evergrande Faces Critical Hearing Amid Liquidation

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, has announced an adjourned hearing set for February 2025 to address issues related to creditor claims and committee formation amidst its ongoing winding-up proceedings. The company’s shares remain suspended, leaving investors and financial markets on edge as uncertainty looms over the troubled real estate giant’s future. The outcome of this hearing could significantly impact stakeholders and the broader financial landscape.

