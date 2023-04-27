China Evergrande extends deadline for debt restructuring incentive to May 18

By Clare Jim and Xie Yu

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Thursday it would extend the deadline for receiving an incentive for its debt restructuring proposal to May 18 as the company disclosed levels of support from offshore debt-holders for its proposal.

Evergrande said that 77% holders of class-A debts and 30% holders of class-C debts have submitted their respective support for the restructuring proposal, among others.

The deadline to sign to receive an incentive gave an early signal of the level of creditor backing for a vote on the restructuring expected later this year that requires approval from more than 75% in creditor value in each debt class to pass.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with $300 billion of total liabilities, has been at the centre of a debt crisis that has seen multiple Chinese developers default over the past year and seek to restructure debt.

While some major creditors have already agreed to support the restructuring proposal, others are eager to cut ties with the debt-laden company and move on.

With little hope of substantial debt recovery or other alternatives in sight, three smaller Evergrande creditors and one private banker representing some told Reuters they were not impressed by the proposed terms, which they said were complex and unattractive.

In Evergrande's near 200-page debt restructuring term sheets announced last month, creditors were offered the option of swapping all of their holdings into new notes with maturities of 10 to 12 years, or converting them into different combinations of new notes with tenors of five to 9 years and equity-linked instruments.

BONDHOLDER VIEWS

An ad-hoc group representing more than 20% and 35% of major holders by value of U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes issued by China Evergrande and unit Scenery Journey Ltd said early this month they would back the restructuring.

Some smaller creditors, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters they found the deal terms unappealing.

A Chinese institutional investor said the restructuring terms were unappealing but his firm planned to accept the offer because its holding was small and it could not see a better option to quickly wrap up dealings and move on.

Houlihan Lokey's Gale said the restructuring terms were more complex than other property sector deals because Evergrande had "a lot of voices and a fragmented holder base".

