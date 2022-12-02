China Evergrande expects to hit 2022 property delivery target

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK will achieve its property delivery target for this year, its chairman Hui Ka Yan said in an internal meeting on Friday.

The company aims to deliver 300,000 units this year, after delivering 256,000 between January and November, it said in a statement, citing Hui's comments in the meeting.

