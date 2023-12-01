News & Insights

China Evergrande creditors seek controlling stakes in new proposal

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID KIRTON

December 01, 2023 — 01:22 am EST

Written by Xie Yu and Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Adds details

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A group of offshore creditors to China Evergrande Group 3333.HK is asking for a controlling equity stake of the developer and two of its Hong Kong subsidiaries as part of company's revised debt restructuring proposal, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bloomberg News first reported the request on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group, which works as an ad hoc group of Evergrande's offshore creditors, made the request after the developer earlier this week made a new offer to repay their offshore debts, the source said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Evergrande had offered to swap some offshore debt into equity in the company and two Hong Kong-listed units, and repay the rest with non-tradeable "certificates" backed by offshore assets.

Evergrande has until a Hong Kong court hearing on Monday to present a "concrete" revised debt restructuring proposal for offshore creditors, a judge said last month after its original plan had lapsed.

The source declined to be named as the discussions were private.

Evergrande declined to comment.

(Reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong, Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.