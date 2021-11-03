China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

China Evergrande has completed delivery of 184 property projects in the July to October period, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the firm, once China's top-selling developer, said it had delivered homes to 57,462 owners over the period.

