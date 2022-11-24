China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land (Nov. 24)

Corrects conversion in paragraph 1 of Nov. 24 story to 332,356.7 acres from 332.4 acres

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332,356.7 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.

