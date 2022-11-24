China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land (Nov. 24)

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

November 24, 2022 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Corrects conversion in paragraph 1 of Nov. 24 story to 332,356.7 acres from 332.4 acres

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332,356.7 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.