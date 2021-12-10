China Evergrande chairman's stake drops to 59.8% - exchange filing

Chairman of embattled China Evergrande Group Hui Ka Yan's shareholding in the company has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings show.

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chairman of embattled China Evergrande Group 3333.HK Hui Ka Yan's shareholding in the company has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings show.

The drop was a result of steps taken to enforce a "security interest" in the shares, the filing said. The number of shares involved was 277.8 million.

