China Evergrande chairman's stake drops to 59.8% - exchange filing

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chairman of embattled China Evergrande Group 3333.HK Hui Ka Yan's shareholding in the company has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings show.

The drop was a result of steps taken to enforce a "security interest" in the shares, the filing said. The number of shares involved was 277.8 million.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.