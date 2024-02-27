China Evergrande chairman's ex-wife sues son over HK$1 billion loans

Updates source in first paragraph, adds background in paragraphs 3-4

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK chairman Hui Ka Yan's ex-wife has filed a lawsuit against their younger son to recover HK$1 billion ($127.81 million), according to a Hong Kong court filing seen by Reuters.

A writ dated Monday showed Ding Yu Mei requested Peter Xu to repay two overdue loans, both made in June 2020, plus interest charges.

Media reported last year that Hui and Ding divorced in 2022. Evergrande declined to comment. Hui, who is under investigation for suspected crime, could not be reached for comment.

Evergrande, the most indebted property developer in the world, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and was ordered by the Hong Kong High Court to liquidate last month.

($1 = 7.8243 Hong Kong dollars)

