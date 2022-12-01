China Evergrande auto unit to lay off 10% of workers -source

Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

December 01, 2022 — 08:56 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK electric vehicle unit plans to lay off 10% of its workers, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd 0708.HK also plans to suspend salary payments to 25% of its workers for between one and three months, the source said.

The EV unit is key for Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer and now at the centre of the country's property crisis.

Chairman Hui Ka Yan has vowed to shift the group's primary business within 10 years from real estate to the automobile venture, which has itself struggled for capital.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.