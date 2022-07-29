China Evergrande announces preliminary offshore debt restructuring proposal

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday its long-awaited preliminary restructuring proposal for its offshore debt will cover U.S. dollar debts issued by the company and its other offshore debt.

