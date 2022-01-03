China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

Contributor
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading.

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading.

The company said its shares would resume trading at 1:00 p.m. (0500 GMT) after being suspended on Monday pending the release of inside information. They were last traded at HK$1.59.

The resumption comes after it confirmed it had been ordered by local authorities to demolish 39 buildings on the resort island of Hainan.

The buildings affected are at its Ocean Flower Island project, and Evergrande added the decision does not involve other plots of land in the project.

"The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in a filing on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.3717 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters