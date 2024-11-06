News & Insights

China Everbright Water Plans RMB8 Billion Debt Issuance

November 06, 2024 — 05:46 am EST

China Everbright Water (SG:U9E) has released an update.

China Everbright Water Limited is set to issue RMB8 billion in debt financing instruments in mainland China’s inter-bank bond market, after applying for registration with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. The company has secured an ‘AAA’ credit rating from Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service, boosting confidence among potential institutional investors. This move is part of China Everbright Water’s strategic financial planning to strengthen its market position.

