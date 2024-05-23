China Everbright Water Hosts Successful AGM

China Everbright Water (SG:U9E) has released an update.

China Everbright Water Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, with key directors in attendance including Mr. Ng Joo Hee Peter as Chairman of the AGM, Mr. Luan Zusheng as Chairman of the Board, and other executive and independent non-executive directors. The event took place at the Pan Pacific Singapore, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and governance.

