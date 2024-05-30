China Everbright Reveals Board Structure

China Everbright (HK:0257) has released an update.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of four board committees. The executive directors include Chairman Huang Haiqing and CEO Luan Zusheng, alongside a mix of non-executive and independent directors. Details regarding the membership of each board committee, including Audit, Risk Management, Nomination, and Remuneration, were also disclosed.

