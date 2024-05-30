News & Insights

Stocks
CHFFF

China Everbright Reveals Board Structure

May 30, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Everbright (HK:0257) has released an update.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of four board committees. The executive directors include Chairman Huang Haiqing and CEO Luan Zusheng, alongside a mix of non-executive and independent directors. Details regarding the membership of each board committee, including Audit, Risk Management, Nomination, and Remuneration, were also disclosed.

For further insights into HK:0257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHFFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.