China Everbright Gains Shareholder Approval on Key Resolutions

China Everbright (HK:0257) has released an update.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, including the approval of financial statements, a final dividend declaration, director re-elections, and the appointment of KPMG as their new auditor. Shareholders approved amendments to the Articles of Association and granted mandates to the Directors for issuing and repurchasing shares. The overwhelming support for each resolution highlights the confidence of the shareholders in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0257 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.