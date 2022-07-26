China Everbright former party chief investigated -anti-graft watchdog

Contributor
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Published

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the former communist party chief of China Everbright Limited 0165.HK for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Tuesday.

Chen Shuang, also former executive president of China Everbright, left the company in 2019, according to the statement posted on CCDI website.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

