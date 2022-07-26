China Everbright former party chief investigated -anti-graft watchdog

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the former communist party chief of China Everbright Limited 0165.HK for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Tuesday.

Chen Shuang, also former executive president of China Everbright, left the company in 2019, according to the statement posted on CCDI website.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.