China Everbright Bank Company (SEHK:6818) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for China Everbright Bank Company (SEHK:6818) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 2.41 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.32 to a high of 3.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Everbright Bank Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6818 is 0.09%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 313,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,173K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6818 by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,703K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,794K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6818 by 8.61% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 28,892K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,550K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6818 by 11.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 25,355K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,083K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6818 by 0.76% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 18,107K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6818 by 13.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

