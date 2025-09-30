China Everbright Bank Company (CEBCF) Price Target Increased by 17.78% to 0.54

The average one-year price target for China Everbright Bank Company (OTCPK:CEBCF) has been revised to $0.54 / share. This is an increase of 17.78% from the prior estimate of $0.46 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.33 to a high of $0.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.43% from the latest reported closing price of $0.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Everbright Bank Company. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEBCF is 0.07%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 287,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,750K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,151K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEBCF by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,565K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,208K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEBCF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 27,903K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,959K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEBCF by 28.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,395K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,065K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEBCF by 7.42% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 17,623K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,293K shares , representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEBCF by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.