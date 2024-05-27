China Everbright Bank Announces Board Changes

China Everbright Bank Co (HK:6818) has released an update.

China Everbright Bank Co. has announced changes to its Board of Directors’ committees following a unanimous resolution. Mr. Cui Yong, Ms. Qi Ye, and Mr. Yang Bingbing have been appointed to the Strategy, Social Responsibility and Risk Management committees, respectively, with their appointments subject to regulatory approval.

