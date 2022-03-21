NIO

China EV maker Nio says has no plans to raise prices in short term

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio said on Monday that it had no intentions to raise prices in the short term, but that it would be flexible on its decision making given evolving circumstances.

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio NIO.N9866.HK said on Monday that it had no intentions to raise prices in the short term, but that it would be flexible on its decision making given evolving circumstances.

Nio said in a statement that raw material prices and chip supply and demand were causing large changes to supply chain costs.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters