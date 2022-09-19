China EV maker Leapmotor launches up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) launched on Tuesday, according to its regulatory filings.

The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will be the largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2022. The shares will be sold in a price range of HK$48 to HK$62 each, the filings showed.

Leapmotor had planned to raise $1.5 billion but reduced the size of the deal after a lukewarm response from investors, sources previously told Reuters.

($1 = 7.8488 Hong Kong dollars)

