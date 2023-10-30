China EV maker BYD reports record quarterly profit of $1.42 bln in Q3

By comparison, Tesla's TSLA.Ogross margin, hit by aggressive price cuts particularly in China, stood at 17.9% in the quarter ended September, shy of analyst forecasts of over 18% and down from 18.2% in the second quarter.

The company began selling its second EV model in Japan in Septemberand has banked on partnerships to expand sales in Southeast Asia.

China's overallNEV sales were up 22.1% in September from a year earlier, accounting for 36.6% of total car sales. NEV sales growth, however, cooled from a 34.5% gain in August.

($1 = 7.3156 Chinese yuan renminbi)

