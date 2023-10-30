News & Insights

China EV maker BYD reports record quarterly profit of $1.42 bln in Q3

October 30, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ, 1211.HK on Monday posted record third-quarter earnings, its highest ever for any quarter, as the electric vehicle giant preserved its domestic market leadership despite softer demand and increased competition.

Net profit for the third quarter reached 10.41 billion yuan ($1.42 billion), a 82.2% increase from a year earlier, on a 38.5% rise in revenue to 162.2 billion yuan, BYD said in a market filing. It flagged earlier this month that third-quarter could as much as double.

That was a smaller increase than the second quarter when profit was up 145%. The third-quarter earnings waswithin its forecast range of between 9.55 billion yuan and 11.55 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.3156 Chinese yuan renminbi)

