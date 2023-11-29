News & Insights

US Markets

China EV brand Zeekr puts US IPO on hold - sources

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 29, 2023 — 11:10 pm EST

Written by Julie Zhu and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Adds Zeekr comment in fourth paragraph

HONG KONG/SYDNEY Nov 30 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's premium electric vehicle (EV) brand, has put its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on hold due to a mismatch in valuation expectations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The decision was made as global financial markets remain volatile, a third source added.

The sources could not be named because they were discussing confidential information.

"The company has made a public filing to the SEC and is proceeding with the preparatory work," a Zeekr statement said.

It declined to answer Reuters questions about the deal being put on hold due to the company's valuation target not being met and uncertain market conditions.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed and Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.